Left Menu

OPEC+ Sets Stage for Oil Output Surge Amidst Global Demand

OPEC+ countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, plan to further increase oil output starting November to regain market share. The group, increasing targets by over 2.6 million barrels per day this year, debates an increase of 137,000 bpd or more amidst shifting global demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:02 IST
OPEC+ Sets Stage for Oil Output Surge Amidst Global Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ nations, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries alongside Russia and other producers, will discuss further oil output increases at their Sunday meeting. Sources reveal Saudi Arabia's push for a larger increase, while Russia advocates a conservative rise. This year, output targets have grown by 2.6 million barrels per day, matching approximately 2.5% of global demand.

The policy shift, after years of cuts, aims to reclaim market share from competitors, notably U.S. shale producers. While Saudi Arabia and Russia occasionally disagree on output increase scales, they typically reach consensus. Russia suggests maintaining the increase at 137,000 bpd for November, unchanged from October, to avoid price surges and due to production constraints from sanctions.

OPEC+ sources indicate a tentative agreement on the 137,000 bpd increase ahead of Sunday's meeting. Discussions also consider figures up to 548,000 bpd. Past output cuts peaked at 5.85 million bpd in March. The present strategy initiates unwinding cuts, with the second layer of 1.65 million bpd already starting to lift in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
2
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
3
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
4
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025