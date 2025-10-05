OPEC+ Nations Set to Boost Oil Output Amidst Pressure

In a significant move, eight OPEC+ countries have agreed to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels per day starting in November, according to a group statement released on Sunday.

This decision signals a reversal from their initial strategy of cutting output, a policy that had been in place since April to stabilize prices.

The change comes as a response to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been advocating for lower oil prices to benefit consumers and enhance market share.

