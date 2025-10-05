Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Allocates Aid for Rain-Damaged Farms

The Maharashtra government has launched a financial aid package for rain-affected farmers, with Rs 244 crore already being distributed. The initiative covers damages up to August, with surveys of September losses nearing completion. A programme for infrastructure repairs is also in the works, targeting flooded roads and bridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has rolled out a significant financial relief package aimed at farmers impacted by heavy rains. State minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale confirmed that the Rs 244 crore assistance, approved for damages sustained up to August, is being promptly credited to the affected farmers' accounts.

Bhosale, who is also the guardian minister of Latur, inspected damage in the region's Tiruka village and assessed the flood impact on infrastructure, visiting a washed-out bridge between Murambi and Mahalgrawadi.

He assured that plans are underway for an extensive repair programme focused on damaged roads and bridges. In addition, a comprehensive district plan targeting repairs of barrages, reservoirs, and check dams is being developed, with the assistance of local officials.

