IAF Showcases Might and Milestones on 93rd Air Force Day
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd Air Force Day, showcasing its achievements, operational strength, and humanitarian efforts. Highlights included Operation Sindoor's successes, international collaborations, and future space endeavors. The event underscored IAF's strategic capabilities, including recent technological advancements and humanitarian missions, reinforcing its global military presence.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd Air Force Day with a grand celebration on October 8, emphasizing its recent accomplishments, particularly those emerging from Operation Sindoor. The celebration underscored the IAF's operational prowess, technological advancements, and significant humanitarian contributions over the years.
The parade's Full Dress Rehearsal (FDR) was disrupted by rain at the Hindon Air Force Station, delaying the static display of aircraft. This year's display will prominently feature aircraft utilized during Operation Sindoor that compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. Highlighting combat prowess, aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and the indigenous Netra AEW&C are set to feature in the lineup.
Reflecting its expanding global role, the IAF recalled successful participation in international exercises and achievements in space, notably Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission to the ISS planned for 2025. The IAF's readiness in humanitarian missions was lauded, illustrating a broad spectrum of strategic prowess from disaster response to military operations, further solidifying its standing as a prominent air force globally.
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Airport to Propel India into Aviation Hub
UAE Celebrates Civil Aviation Day with Record Growth and Global Leadership
Aviation Authority Investigates Mysterious Ram Air Turbine Deployment on Air India Flight
Gadkari seeks modernisation in air traffic control, aviation sector
Drone Dilemmas: Aviation Disrupted Across Germany