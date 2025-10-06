Historic All-Party Meeting in Rajya Sabha: Radhakrishnan Takes the Helm

Newly-appointed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has called an all-party meeting on October 7 at 4:00 pm, according to an official press release. This significant gathering will see participation from major political figures such as Jagat Prakash Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda among others.

The meeting is poised to be Radhakrishnan's inaugural discussion since assuming office and aims at fostering an environment conducive to effective parliamentary deliberations. It seeks to address the vital issue of ensuring smooth and structured debates in the Rajya Sabha, minimizing disruptions, and optimizing the utilization of time allocated for discussions.

Earlier in the week, Vice President Radhakrishnan visited the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to engage with officials, reviewing its legislative and administrative functions. A comprehensive presentation was made, highlighting the Secretariat's role in supporting the House and suggesting improvements for future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)