Left Menu

Historic All-Party Meeting in Rajya Sabha: Radhakrishnan Takes the Helm

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan is set to convene a crucial all-party meeting on October 7. The gathering will mark Radhakrishnan's first since his appointment, focusing on optimizing parliamentary debates and minimizing disruptions. High-profile leaders, including former PM Deve Gowda, are expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:16 IST
Historic All-Party Meeting in Rajya Sabha: Radhakrishnan Takes the Helm
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has called an all-party meeting on October 7 at 4:00 pm, according to an official press release. This significant gathering will see participation from major political figures such as Jagat Prakash Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda among others.

The meeting is poised to be Radhakrishnan's inaugural discussion since assuming office and aims at fostering an environment conducive to effective parliamentary deliberations. It seeks to address the vital issue of ensuring smooth and structured debates in the Rajya Sabha, minimizing disruptions, and optimizing the utilization of time allocated for discussions.

Earlier in the week, Vice President Radhakrishnan visited the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to engage with officials, reviewing its legislative and administrative functions. A comprehensive presentation was made, highlighting the Secretariat's role in supporting the House and suggesting improvements for future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025