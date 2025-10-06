Acting CDC Director Urges Rethink on MMR Vaccines

The Acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill has made a significant call to action for vaccine manufacturers. He urges the development of safe monovalent vaccines as replacements for the combined MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

O'Neill emphasized separating the MMR vaccine into three individual doses to enhance vaccine safety. This recommendation reflects ongoing concerns regarding the current combined vaccination method.

By advocating this separation, O'Neill hopes to address safety concerns and improve public confidence in vaccination protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)