Acting CDC Director Urges Rethink on MMR Vaccines
Jim O’Neill, Acting CDC Director, is urging vaccine manufacturers to develop monovalent vaccines to replace the combined MMR shot. He advocates for separating the MMR vaccine into three distinct shots to ensure safety. This move aims to address concerns around the current vaccination approach.
Updated: 06-10-2025 23:47 IST
By advocating this separation, O'Neill hopes to address safety concerns and improve public confidence in vaccination protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
