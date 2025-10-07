Left Menu

Slovakia's Bold Nuclear Power Move

Slovakia has entered an agreement with the United States to construct a new state-owned nuclear power unit over 1,000 MW. Announced by Prime Minister Robert Fico, the project aims to fulfill rising energy demands and bolster competitiveness across Central Europe.

In a significant development, Slovakia has inked an intergovernmental agreement with the United States for the construction of a state-of-the-art nuclear power unit. With a capacity exceeding 1,000 megawatts, this venture signifies a major advancement in Slovakia's energy strategy, as announced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Fico noted its potential impact not just on Slovakia, but the entire Central European region. 'We need new energy sources if we want to maintain competitiveness and react to growing consumption,' Fico stated, underscoring the strategic significance of the agreement.

This collaboration is poised to address escalating energy demands and is integral to Slovakia's commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly consumption-heavy market.

