Struggling Solar: PM-KUSUM Scheme Faces Another Extension

The PM-KUSUM scheme, launched in 2019 to enhance India's solar capacity, faces potential deadline extension due to unmet targets. Initially set for completion by 2022, the scheme aims for 34,800 MW by 2026. Components struggle, with significant shortfalls in solar pump installation and capacity integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:03 IST
The government is contemplating another extension for the PM-KUSUM scheme, as key components have yet to hit even half of their targets, an official has revealed.

Initiated in 2019, PM-KUSUM's objective was to enhance solar capacity up to 30,800 MW by 2022, receiving significant financial backing of Rs 34,422 crore. Despite a pandemic-triggered delay, the deadline was moved to March 2026, with the goal stretched to 34,800 MW.

As of now, none of the scheme's segments have reached full targets. Component A, responsible for small solar plant installations, lags severely with only 650.49 MW added. Meanwhile, Component B has seen 71% success in solar pump installations, but further extension might be inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

