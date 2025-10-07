Struggling Solar: PM-KUSUM Scheme Faces Another Extension

The government is contemplating another extension for the PM-KUSUM scheme, as key components have yet to hit even half of their targets, an official has revealed.

Initiated in 2019, PM-KUSUM's objective was to enhance solar capacity up to 30,800 MW by 2022, receiving significant financial backing of Rs 34,422 crore. Despite a pandemic-triggered delay, the deadline was moved to March 2026, with the goal stretched to 34,800 MW.

As of now, none of the scheme's segments have reached full targets. Component A, responsible for small solar plant installations, lags severely with only 650.49 MW added. Meanwhile, Component B has seen 71% success in solar pump installations, but further extension might be inevitable.

