Slovakia and US Forge Nuclear Energy Partnership

Slovakia has reached a landmark agreement with the United States to develop a new state-owned nuclear power unit, promising to deliver more than 1,000 megawatts of power. The announcement was made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday, underscoring the project's regional significance.

Prime Minister Fico emphasized the importance of this nuclear facility not only for Slovakia but also for Central Europe at large. The new energy source is crucial for maintaining regional competitiveness and responding to the growing demand for electricity.

This initiative marks a critical step in Slovakia's energy strategy, as the country seeks to secure diverse energy supplies while addressing power consumption challenges. The collaboration with the United States signifies a strengthened partnership in advancing nuclear energy solutions.