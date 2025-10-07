Tata Capital IPO: A Sturdy Leap into Public Trading.

Tata Capital Ltd is experiencing strong interest in its initial public offering (IPO), with the subscription reaching 75% on the second day of trading. The offering has attracted bids for 24,96,33,260 shares, a substantial portion of the 33,34,36,996 shares available.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown significant interest, subscribing to 86% of their allocation. Non-institutional investors have subscribed 76%, while retail investors have subscribed 67%. The offering aims to raise Rs 15,512 crore, with a price range set between Rs 310-326 per share.

The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares, is crucial for strengthening Tata Capital's Tier-1 capital base. The move aligns with RBI's three-year listing mandate for upper-layer NBFCs. Tata Capital is scheduled to debut in the stock market on October 13.

