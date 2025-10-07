Tata Capital IPO: A Sturdy Leap into Public Trading.
Tata Capital Ltd's IPO has seen significant subscription, reaching 75% on its second day. Institutional interest is high, particularly from QIBs. The offering seeks to raise Rs 15,512 crore and will enhance the company's capital base. This marks Tata Group's second public listing following Tata Technologies in 2023.
- Country:
- India
Tata Capital Ltd is experiencing strong interest in its initial public offering (IPO), with the subscription reaching 75% on the second day of trading. The offering has attracted bids for 24,96,33,260 shares, a substantial portion of the 33,34,36,996 shares available.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown significant interest, subscribing to 86% of their allocation. Non-institutional investors have subscribed 76%, while retail investors have subscribed 67%. The offering aims to raise Rs 15,512 crore, with a price range set between Rs 310-326 per share.
The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares, is crucial for strengthening Tata Capital's Tier-1 capital base. The move aligns with RBI's three-year listing mandate for upper-layer NBFCs. Tata Capital is scheduled to debut in the stock market on October 13.
