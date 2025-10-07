Pushing Kasturi Cotton to Global Markets: A New Era for Indian Textile Industry
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh encouraged the cotton sector to collaborate with farmers to boost seed quality and productivity. He emphasized addressing climate impacts and announced efforts to globalize India's Kasturi cotton brand. The ministry aims for a 50% production increase and emphasizes sustainability.
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh urged the cotton industry to strengthen collaborations with farmers, aiming to boost seed quality and productivity. Speaking at the World Cotton Day event by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Singh discussed the challenges posed by climate change, primarily unseasonal rains affecting productivity.
In a strategic move to globalize India's Kasturi cotton brand, Singh revealed ongoing governmental efforts akin to branding seen with Giza and Suprema. By signing a memorandum of understanding, the initiative aims to introduce Kasturi cotton to 40 nations through their embassies, tapping into the global market for sustainable fibers.
Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao highlighted the ministry's target to surge cotton production by 50% in coming years. Efforts include reducing contamination and enhancing farming practices to position Kasturi Cotton Bharat for international recognition and tapping the growing demand for sustainable materials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
