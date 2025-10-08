Cutting-Edge Nuclear Components Strengthen Kudankulam Plant Initiative

Holtec International, a diversified energy technology company based in New Jersey, has been lauded for supplying state-of-the-art nuclear components to India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The newly shipped "Spent Fuel Storage Racks" and the "HI-STAR 149" transport cask are cutting-edge innovations being implemented at the Kudankulam facility, constructed with Russian technical support. Dr. Kris Singh, Holtec's India-born CEO, emphasized the partnership's role in advancing India's nuclear industry and expressed hope for legislative support to further bolster private sector contributions.

Holtec is eager to pioneer further in India's energy sector with the introduction of its walk-away safe SMR-300 reactor and other trailblazer renewable technologies. These efforts align with India's transition toward clean energy, promising a profitable shift from coal-based power to sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)