Comviva Revolutionizes Digital Payments with $400 Billion Annual Transactions

Comviva, a leader in digital transformation, has achieved a milestone by processing over $1 billion daily through its fintech platforms, revealed during the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. Annually, the company facilitates 7.5 billion transactions valued at $400 billion, surpassing Finland's GDP.

The GSMA Mobile Money Report 2024 indicates Comviva's dominance with a 24% stake in the global mobile money market. The company's AI-led, cloud-native fintech solutions offer secure, seamless payment experiences, ranging from retail payments to government disbursements.

Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP at Comviva, emphasized the company's role in enhancing financial inclusion and economic growth globally. Trusted by numerous sectors, Comviva continues to redefine digital payments with its innovative and agile platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)