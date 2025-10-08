Left Menu

Heritage in Flight: IAF Showcases Restored Legacy Aircraft

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd Air Force Day by unveiling the restored Hindustan Trainer-2 aircraft at Hindon Air Base. This historic event highlighted vintage IAF aircraft, including the HT-2 and Harvard, demonstrating aerobatics and flypasts to showcase India's aviation heritage.

08-10-2025
Heritage in Flight: IAF Showcases Restored Legacy Aircraft
IAF's Hindon-based "Heritage Flight" aircraft TigerMoth and HT-2 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force marked its 93rd Air Force Day with a spectacle at Hindon Air Base, showcasing the restored Hindustan Trainer-2 aircraft. This indigenously built plane, symbolic of India's aviation strides, stood alongside other legacy aircraft to highlight a proud history.

The HT-2 aircraft served as a primary training platform for IAF pilots from the 1950s to 1989 and entered the IAF's Heritage Flight last December after restoration. Wing Commanders NBS Reddy and AK Singh piloted the HT-2 and another classic, the TigerMoth, executing breathtaking formations during the celebrations.

The historic aircraft lineup also included the Harvard, known for its role in training fighter pilots during the 1930s and 40s. The event underscored efforts to preserve vintage aircraft, fostering a tangible connection to the past. Adding to the nostalgia, a 1967 Ford Saloon, once used by Air Chiefs, punctuated the heritage showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

