India Eyes Mars: Mangalyaan 2 Project Timeline Unveiled

India's second mission to Mars, Mangalyaan 2, is on track for a 2028-2030 completion, according to Nilesh M Desai, Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre. Speaking to ANI, Desai outlined the ambitious project, which is expected to take 10 months for the spacecraft to reach its Martian destination. The mission aims to position India among the elite group of nations that have successfully landed on Mars.

Desai highlighted the country's advancements toward creating a self-reliant space industry, paralleling standards set by European and Japanese space agencies. The ISRO Director stressed the need for India to further innovate and reduce costs, particularly in satellite launches. In comparison, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, offers launch services at significantly lower prices in the last few years.

Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan projected that by 2040, India will match the launcher capabilities and satellite proficiencies of leading space-faring nations. Addressing the India Mobile Congress 2025, Narayanan expressed confidence in India's trajectory to emerge as a formidable presence in global space exploration and commercialization.

