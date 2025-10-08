Left Menu

Empowering Assam's Women: Sarma's Entrepreneurial Initiative

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 each to 14,301 women to promote entrepreneurship. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aims to empower women, creating 'Lakhpati Baideus' and transforming communities. The program has a three-year plan for continued support and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a significant step towards boosting grassroots entrepreneurship among women, as he handed out Rs 10,000 each to 14,301 women in Tinsukia constituency under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

The initiative aims to support over 40 lakh members of self-help groups across the state, encouraging them to become financially independent. Sarma emphasized the transformative potential of the program, stating that women who were once limited to household duties are now contributing economically to their families.

Sarma's vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of creating 'Lakhpati Baideus,' aiming for each of the 40 lakh women members to earn Rs 1 lakh annually. As part of a structured, three-year plan, successful entrepreneurs can expect further financial support, potentially turning them into 'Maha Lakhpati Baideus.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

