Gold Hits Historic High Amid Global Turmoil

Gold has reached unprecedented heights, surpassing $4,000 an ounce for the first time, as investors turn to the metal amid escalating geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts have further fueled the rally, establishing gold as one of the standout assets of 2025.

Silver joined gold's upward momentum, spiking by 3.3% to nearly match its all-time high. The precious metal's robust performance comes amid broader market instability and a weakening U.S. dollar. Significant central bank purchases and increasing gold-backed ETF inflows have further buoyed its price.

Analysts highlight ongoing global issues such as Middle East conflicts and the war in Ukraine as catalysts for this gold rush. High ETF inflows and investor fears of missing out continue to drive demand. Silver has similarly benefited, with rising lease rates and tight supply conditions boosting its value significantly.

