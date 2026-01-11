Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma
Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Arun Prakash (retd), has been summoned by the Election Commission to verify his identity during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite his details being in government databases, he remains 'unmapped' since 2002, raising questions about the process's efficacy.
The Election Commission of India has issued a hearing notice to Admiral Arun Prakash (retd), the former chief of naval staff, to verify his identity. This action is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the commission.
Admiral Prakash, currently residing in Goa since his retirement, has expressed concerns about the SIR forms not eliciting the necessary information. A senior official revealed that Admiral Prakash's details have been missing from the voter list since 2002, placing him in the 'unmapped' category.
Despite possessing a Pension Payment Order and a life certificate in government databases, the ex-Navy chief's identity remains unverified. This has led to social media discussions questioning the process. Admiral Prakash has agreed to adhere to the procedure while calling for improvements.
