Left Menu

Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Arun Prakash (retd), has been summoned by the Election Commission to verify his identity during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Despite his details being in government databases, he remains 'unmapped' since 2002, raising questions about the process's efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:12 IST
Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has issued a hearing notice to Admiral Arun Prakash (retd), the former chief of naval staff, to verify his identity. This action is part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the commission.

Admiral Prakash, currently residing in Goa since his retirement, has expressed concerns about the SIR forms not eliciting the necessary information. A senior official revealed that Admiral Prakash's details have been missing from the voter list since 2002, placing him in the 'unmapped' category.

Despite possessing a Pension Payment Order and a life certificate in government databases, the ex-Navy chief's identity remains unverified. This has led to social media discussions questioning the process. Admiral Prakash has agreed to adhere to the procedure while calling for improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore
2
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
4
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026