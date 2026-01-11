Left Menu

Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

The crackdown on Iran's nationwide protests has resulted in at least 538 deaths and over 10,600 arrests, with activists fearing the death toll is higher. The demonstrations challenge the Islamic Republic's theocracy amidst significant communication blackouts. Iran warns the US and Israel of potential military strikes over alleged provocations.

The nationwide protests in Iran have seen a dramatic escalation, with at least 538 people killed and over 10,600 arrested, according to activists. Among the fatalities, 490 are protesters while 48 belong to the security forces. The crackdown continues amid a communication blackout imposed by Iranian authorities.

Iran's parliament speaker has issued a stern warning to the US and Israel of potential military retaliation if a strike is initiated over the protests. This comes as President Trump expressed solidarity with Iranian demonstrators on social media. The situation hampers independent assessment due to restricted internet and communication lines.

Protests erupted following the devaluation of the Iranian rial, evolving into a wider challenge against the country's theocratic rule. These events mark a significant moment in the Islamic Republic's history, with global attention on how the regime handles the escalating dissent. Observers fear the government's response may intensify due to international silence.

