Left Menu

Gold Breaks Barrier: Soaring Towards New Heights Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices surpassed $4,000 per ounce for the first time, driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainty and anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts. The ongoing rally, mirrored in silver and other precious metals, is bolstered by increased investor demand and a weakening dollar, indicating continued strong performance in the safe-haven asset market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:08 IST
Gold Breaks Barrier: Soaring Towards New Heights Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices surged past the $4,000 mark per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, further advancing a historic rally amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts have propelled investors toward gold, recognized as a traditional safe-haven asset.

By 12:17 PM ET, spot gold rose 1.8% to $4,053.13 per ounce, while silver, benefiting from gold's momentum, hit a record high. Gold's year-to-date increase stands at 52%, significantly outperforming global equities and cryptocurrencies, as it benefits from central bank buying and a weakened dollar. Silver has similarly risen over 66% this year.

Market analysts predict continued growth in gold prices into 2026, possibly challenging $5,000 per ounce. Amid global crises and inflows into ETFs, gold's performance remains buoyant despite concerns over market overvaluation. HSBC increased its silver price forecast, anticipating further volatility and demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States
2
Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

 Global
3
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
4
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025