Spain's Grid at Risk: Voltage Swings Threaten Power Supply

Spain's grid operator, Red Electrica, has warned of significant voltage fluctuations affecting the power supply. They urge technical changes to avert problems similar to an April blackout. The CNMC plans a public consultation next week to discuss the issue.

Spain's grid operator Red Electrica has raised concerns over significant voltage fluctuations in the system over the past two weeks, posing a potential threat to the nation's power supply. The fluctuations have the potential to cause disruptions similar to the massive blackout experienced in April.

In response to these observations, Red Electrica has recommended immediate technical adjustments to prevent any adverse impact on the power grid. The warning came through a document sent to the market regulator, CNMC, outlining the urgency of the situation.

Addressing the growing concerns, the CNMC has announced a public consultation set for next week, aimed at discussing the necessary measures to stabilize the grid and ensure reliable power supply for the country.

