High-Speed Porsche Crash Sparks Memories of Tragic Pune Mishap

A high-speed collision involving a Porsche and a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late Wednesday night left its driver seriously injured. The accident, occurring amid an alleged race with a BMW, has so far resulted in no reported casualties.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Porsche lost control and crashed into the divider, leaving the vehicle severely damaged. Footage of the incident captures the aftermath, showing the wrecked blue Porsche at the accident site.

This latest mishap brings back memories of a significant 2024 incident in Pune, where a minor, under the influence, drove a Porsche into two IT professionals, resulting in their deaths. The incident had sparked outrage due to the Juvenile Justice Board's lenient bail terms, prompting the Women and Child Development Department to probe the decision-making process of JJB members. The involved minor was assigned to write an essay on road safety as part of his bail conditions. Pune police have since charged seven individuals, including the minor's parents, with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)