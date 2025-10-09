Left Menu

Bastar Dussehra: A Unique 75-Day Celebration of Tribal Heritage

Bastar Dussehra, a 75-day festival in Chhattisgarh, India, celebrates Goddess Danteshwari without the traditional burning of Ravana's effigy. Originating over 600 years ago during the Kakatiya dynasty, it unites diverse tribes through music and dance, attracting tourists worldwide for its deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:44 IST
Bastar Dussehra: A Unique 75-Day Celebration of Tribal Heritage
Mata Danteshwari returns to temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 75-day-long Bastar Dussehra festival in Chhattisgarh concluded as the palanquin and 'Chatra' of Mata Danteshwari returned to her temple on September 8. This unique celebration, drawing devotees in large numbers, saw the participation of tribal communities using cultural and musical instruments in a grand procession.

Unlike typical Dussehra celebrations, Bastar Dussehra does not involve burning Ravana's effigy but focuses on worshipping Goddess Shakti. Spanning over 600 years, the festival's history traces back to the Kakatiya dynasty, highlighting its continued significance among tribal communities who honor Goddess Danteshwari as their guardian.

The event starts with the 'Patjatra' ritual, where a log from the saal tree is worshipped, marking the beginning of a cultural showcase that includes traditional dances and music. Tourists from across the globe flock to experience this vibrant display of spirituality and unity among Bastar tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
2
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025