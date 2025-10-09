Bastar Dussehra: A Unique 75-Day Celebration of Tribal Heritage

The 75-day-long Bastar Dussehra festival in Chhattisgarh concluded as the palanquin and 'Chatra' of Mata Danteshwari returned to her temple on September 8. This unique celebration, drawing devotees in large numbers, saw the participation of tribal communities using cultural and musical instruments in a grand procession.

Unlike typical Dussehra celebrations, Bastar Dussehra does not involve burning Ravana's effigy but focuses on worshipping Goddess Shakti. Spanning over 600 years, the festival's history traces back to the Kakatiya dynasty, highlighting its continued significance among tribal communities who honor Goddess Danteshwari as their guardian.

The event starts with the 'Patjatra' ritual, where a log from the saal tree is worshipped, marking the beginning of a cultural showcase that includes traditional dances and music. Tourists from across the globe flock to experience this vibrant display of spirituality and unity among Bastar tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)