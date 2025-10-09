Left Menu

Drone Attack in Odesa Causes Power Outages and Fires

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injured five people and disrupted energy infrastructure, causing power outages to 30,000 consumers. The assault, which took place overnight, resulted in fires at a port, affecting containers holding vegetable oil and wood pellets, according to the regional governor.

In a severe overnight attack, Russian drones targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region, wounding five individuals and compromising critical port and energy infrastructure.

According to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper, the assault led to power outages affecting 30,000 consumers. The attack also ignited containers filled with vegetable oil and wood pellets in the port area.

The incident highlights the ongoing instability in the region, as infrastructure continues to suffer amid the conflict, posing significant challenges to local authorities and residents.

