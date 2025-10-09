Left Menu

Sresan Pharma Owner Arrested in Cough Syrup Tragedy

The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, linked to the deaths of 20 children due to toxic cough syrup, was arrested in Tamil Nadu. The Special Investigation Team succeeded after prior unsuccessful attempts. The case highlights stringent measures being implemented by Indian authorities in response to pharmaceutical safety lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:02 IST
Chhindwara SP Ajay Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Ranganathan, was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Tamil Nadu following the tragic deaths of 20 children. The arrest was confirmed by Chhindwara Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pandey, who mentioned that Ranganathan would be transported to Chhindwara once procedures in Chennai are concluded.

The Madhya Pradesh police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for information on Ranganathan. Despite earlier efforts, law enforcement was unable to locate him. The incident has since spurred a determined response from both local and national authorities, as they seek to address the crisis brought on by the Coldrif cough syrup.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the casualties, specifying that the majority of the deaths were in Chhindwara district. The national Drugs Controller General has called for strict adherence to pharmaceutical testing regulations, emphasizing the need for rigorous checks of raw materials and other components in medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

