Left Menu

Judge Recusal Adds Twist in Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Bail Plea

Additional Session Judge Atul Ahlawat recused himself from hearing Chaitanyanand Saraswati's bail plea in a molestation case. The high-profile matter, with Saraswati accused of molesting multiple victims, is now shifted to the District Judge at Patiala House Court for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:34 IST
Judge Recusal Adds Twist in Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Bail Plea
Chaitanyananda Saraswati (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat withdrew from hearing the bail application of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, currently embroiled in a molestation case. His recusal marks the second time he has distanced himself from Saraswati-related proceedings, previously stepping back from a financial irregularities case. The case will now be presented to the District Judge at Patiala House Court at noon today.

Saraswati is seeking bail after being remanded to judicial custody amid police investigations. Serious allegations loom over Saraswati, including claims of molesting 17 schoolgirls in Vasant Kunj, prompting Delhi Police to secure his custody following an arrest in Agra on September 27. Senior advocate Ajay Burman represents Saraswati in legal proceedings.

The Patiala House Court has remanded Saraswati until October 17, while ongoing appeals include requests related to prison amenities and personal effects. The Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar has urged the police for a comprehensive response regarding Saraswati's requests for spiritual books and a sanyasi robe, highlighting potential oversights in the jail protocol.

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India
2
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Young Life at Kodagu School

 India
4
Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025