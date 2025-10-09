Judge Recusal Adds Twist in Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Bail Plea

In a notable development, Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat withdrew from hearing the bail application of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, currently embroiled in a molestation case. His recusal marks the second time he has distanced himself from Saraswati-related proceedings, previously stepping back from a financial irregularities case. The case will now be presented to the District Judge at Patiala House Court at noon today.

Saraswati is seeking bail after being remanded to judicial custody amid police investigations. Serious allegations loom over Saraswati, including claims of molesting 17 schoolgirls in Vasant Kunj, prompting Delhi Police to secure his custody following an arrest in Agra on September 27. Senior advocate Ajay Burman represents Saraswati in legal proceedings.

The Patiala House Court has remanded Saraswati until October 17, while ongoing appeals include requests related to prison amenities and personal effects. The Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar has urged the police for a comprehensive response regarding Saraswati's requests for spiritual books and a sanyasi robe, highlighting potential oversights in the jail protocol.