Delhi Police Personnel Awarded Honorary Ranks

Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the grant of honorary ranks to over 88,000 Delhi Police personnel upon their retirement, Raj Niwas officials announced.

This initiative elevates officers to a rank one level higher than their current post on the day of their superannuation, although it does not include financial benefits. Officers eligible for this promotion must have a satisfactory Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) for the last five years and no major disciplinary records.

The promotion of honorary ranks is aimed at acknowledging long, dedicated service, thus boosting the morale of both active and retiring officers, along with fostering respect and discipline within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)