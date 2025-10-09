Left Menu

Delhi High Court Directs ECI to Grant Common Symbol to ABJS for Bihar Election

The Delhi High Court ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot a common election symbol to the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) for the forthcoming Bihar State elections, following the ECI’s previous rejection citing internal party disputes. The ABJS has been registered since 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:42 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to assign a common symbol to the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) for the upcoming Bihar State election. The decision marked a win for ABJS, which had challenged an ECI ruling rejecting their request for such a symbol due to alleged internal disputes.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the directive to ECI, while urging ABJS to formally apply for the symbol allotment. This move follows the court's response to ABJS's August petition, which contested the ECI's September 1 resolution that withheld the symbol based on claims of party discord. Notably, ABJS has been registered since 1989.

The High Court emphasized swift action after ABJS questioned the ECI's delayed response to their August 25 application, despite previous submissions in June and July. The court reminded ECI of its responsibility to act promptly and transparently, especially concerning the contested Bihar Assembly elections set for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

