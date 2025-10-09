Delhi High Court Orders ECI to Allot Symbol for Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Bihar Elections

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allocate a common symbol to the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) for the upcoming Bihar State elections. This directive followed the ECI's initial rejection of ABJS's plea for a unified election symbol.

Presiding over the case, Justice Mini Pushkarna not only instructed the ECI to comply with the request but also stipulated that ABJS must submit the necessary application for the allocation of the symbol. The High Court's decision came in response to ABJS's appeal against the ECI's September 1 order, which cited internal party disputes as grounds for rejection. Established in 1989, ABJS sought judicial intervention after what they perceived as inaction from the ECI.

Previously, the High Court had urged the ECI to promptly address ABJS's submissions, originally brought to attention on August 25. Yet, ABJS had to escalate the matter by challenging the ECI's failure to process applications submitted in compliance with the prescribed guidelines of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The petition highlighted the party's efforts, including previous correspondences from June and July, which went unanswered, leading to this judicial verdict.

