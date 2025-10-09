Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fraud Prevention with Trident AI: Wibmo's Latest Innovation Unveiled

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Wibmo, a PayU company, launched Trident AI, an AI-powered fraud detection platform designed to tackle modern payment ecosystem frauds. Utilizing machine learning, behavioral analytics, and real-time decision-making, Trident AI offers protection for financial institutions, enhancing fraud detection by 40% over existing systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:52 IST
Wibmo, a PayU company, has unveiled Trident AI, an AI-powered fraud detection platform at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This new platform underscores Wibmo's commitment to innovative fraud prevention strategies, helping financial institutions stay ahead of evolving threats.

Trident AI employs machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics for real-time fraud detection, intelligent investigation, and automated responses. The platform addresses merchant and transaction fraud while providing customer fraud intelligence, significantly enhancing the security of digital payment ecosystems.

With successful real-world deployments, Trident AI has demonstrated significant improvements in fraud detection precision, impressively identifying high-risk transactions during trials. Aimed at fortifying India's digital commerce landscape, Trident AI represents a major leap in fraud risk management, backed by the capabilities of over 100 banks and fintechs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

