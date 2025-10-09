Revolutionizing Fraud Prevention with Trident AI: Wibmo's Latest Innovation Unveiled

Wibmo, a PayU company, has unveiled Trident AI, an AI-powered fraud detection platform at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This new platform underscores Wibmo's commitment to innovative fraud prevention strategies, helping financial institutions stay ahead of evolving threats.

Trident AI employs machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics for real-time fraud detection, intelligent investigation, and automated responses. The platform addresses merchant and transaction fraud while providing customer fraud intelligence, significantly enhancing the security of digital payment ecosystems.

With successful real-world deployments, Trident AI has demonstrated significant improvements in fraud detection precision, impressively identifying high-risk transactions during trials. Aimed at fortifying India's digital commerce landscape, Trident AI represents a major leap in fraud risk management, backed by the capabilities of over 100 banks and fintechs worldwide.

