Innovative Partnership: Biz2X and CapitalXB Revolutionize SME Financing

Digital lending platform Biz2X has announced a strategic partnership with CapitalXB Finance to bolster trade and supply chain financing.

The collaboration will see CapitalXB leverage Biz2X's AI-driven platform to build an integrated SME finance ecosystem, automating credit evaluations and streamlining supplier financing.

The initiative aims for a Rs 100 crore asset under management by fiscal 2025-26, with ambitious growth plans to Rs 1,000 crore over the next 4-5 years.

Managing Director & CEO of CapitalXB, Taranjit S Jaswal, emphasized the partnership's potential to improve access to working capital for underserved businesses by reducing turnaround times and enhancing operational efficiency.

Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X, highlighted the platform's ability to execute complex domestic and international transactions, promoting financial inclusion for MSMEs.

Biz2X also announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to launch an AI-based digital lending solution built on Amazon Bedrock.

