Swiggy Teams Up with PayU Finance for Restaurant Credit Solutions

Swiggy has partnered with PayU Finance to offer unsecured credit solutions, up to Rs 25 lakh, to its restaurant partners. This initiative aims for a Rs 300 crore disbursement target in the next fiscal year. It promises flexible repayments and integrates seamlessly within Swiggy's ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:37 IST
Swiggy Teams Up with PayU Finance for Restaurant Credit Solutions
Swiggy has announced a strategic partnership with PayU Finance to offer credit solutions to its restaurant partners, aiming to start in the coming financial year. The collaboration was unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, held in Mumbai.

The partnership targets an annual disbursement run rate of Rs 300 crore next year, scaling up to a lofty Rs 1,000 crore within a span of three years. This initiative will allow restaurant partners to access unsecured loans of up to Rs 25 lakh with flexible repayment options.

Leveraging Swiggy's extensive network, the loans will be accessible through the Swiggy Partner app. The move is designed to tackle financing hurdles in the HORECA sector by embedding these credit facilities into Swiggy's platform, removing the traditional barriers to lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

