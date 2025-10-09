HSBC Premier: Revolutionizing Global Banking for Affluent Indians

HSBC India has launched an improved HSBC Premier offering, aiming to cater to the sophisticated and globally mobile Indian demographic. This initiative embodies a spectrum of enhancements in wealth services, elevated health benefits, exclusive travel privileges, and seamless international banking services, reinforcing HSBC's reputation as a key banking partner for affluent Indians.

The increased global mobility among affluent individuals is shifting priorities, highlighting the importance of managing wealth and wellness across international boundaries. Affluent Indians are increasingly keen on investments, family support, and personal well-being, with portfolios currently focused on mutual funds, stocks, and gold. Over the next year, a shift towards alternative investments and multi-asset strategies is anticipated.

HSBC Premier stands out with its four key pillars: wealth, health, travel, and international connectivity. This offering ensures that customers can leverage global expertise for portfolio management and international investment, enjoy premier healthcare services, access unique travel benefits, and benefit from seamless global banking solutions. A new campaign featuring Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan marks the rollout of this enhanced offering, underlining HSBC's commitment to meeting the complex needs of affluent Indians.

