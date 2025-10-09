Left Menu

Infantino Urges Open-Minded Approach to Future World Cup Scheduling

FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls for flexibility in scheduling World Cups amid climate and calendar challenges. With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar deviating from tradition, Saudi Arabia's 2034 bid raises questions about optimizing the tournament's timing. Upcoming World Cups in 2026 and 2030 also face logistical and climate challenges.

09-10-2025
FIFA President Gianni Infantino advocates for an open-minded approach to the timing of World Cups, as climate change and logistical obstacles necessitate a reevaluation of traditional scheduling. Historically held in June and July, the tournament shifted to November-December in 2022 to accommodate Qatar's extreme temperatures.

Although FIFA's International Match Calendar is unaltered until 2030, Saudi Arabia's selection as the 2034 host highlights the need for flexible scheduling. Infantino emphasizes the importance of considering global climate variations to improve the tournament's logistics and player safety.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the 2030 edition in multiple countries also pose scheduling challenges. Extreme heat and a dispersed host arrangement respectively necessitate innovative solutions, underscoring the necessity of a forward-thinking scheduling strategy.

