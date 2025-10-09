European Markets Stumble as HSBC and Ferrari Weigh Down Stocks

The European stock market faced declines on Thursday, notably influenced by HSBC and Ferrari's sharp losses. This shift pulled the STOXX 600 off its recent record high as investors monitored France's ongoing political challenges.

Ferrari shares witnessed an unprecedented single-day drop, marking their lowest since April. This was attributed to dull investor reactions to the carmaker's long-term financial goals overshadowing its electric vehicle release. The automotive sector marked its worst performance since March, with Michelin further contributing to the decline, falling 3.8% due to anticipated lower third-quarter sales volumes.

HSBC's shares fell 5.4%, representing the primary drawback for the STOXX, following news of its planned $13.6 billion acquisition deal concerning minority shareholders in Hang Seng Bank. Meanwhile, investors observed France's political scene closely, particularly President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing search for a new prime minister capable of managing the budget amidst legislative crises. Market pressures were further compounded by macroeconomic concerns and regional central bank policies.