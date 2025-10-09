Left Menu

European Markets Stumble as HSBC and Ferrari Weigh Down Stocks

European stocks experienced a downturn, led by significant drops in HSBC and Ferrari shares, impacting the STOXX 600 index. Investors reacted to HSBC's acquisition plans and Ferrari's financial outlook. Political instability in France also contributed to the market's cautious sentiment, alongside concerns over economic projections and industry performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European stock market faced declines on Thursday, notably influenced by HSBC and Ferrari's sharp losses. This shift pulled the STOXX 600 off its recent record high as investors monitored France's ongoing political challenges.

Ferrari shares witnessed an unprecedented single-day drop, marking their lowest since April. This was attributed to dull investor reactions to the carmaker's long-term financial goals overshadowing its electric vehicle release. The automotive sector marked its worst performance since March, with Michelin further contributing to the decline, falling 3.8% due to anticipated lower third-quarter sales volumes.

HSBC's shares fell 5.4%, representing the primary drawback for the STOXX, following news of its planned $13.6 billion acquisition deal concerning minority shareholders in Hang Seng Bank. Meanwhile, investors observed France's political scene closely, particularly President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing search for a new prime minister capable of managing the budget amidst legislative crises. Market pressures were further compounded by macroeconomic concerns and regional central bank policies.

