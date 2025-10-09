Left Menu

HD Deve Gowda on the Mend: Recovery Progress Brings Hope and Positivity

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is recovering steadily in Manipal Hospital after being admitted for a fever. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Janata Dal Secular have reassured supporters of his stable health status, with plans for discharge imminent. The party urges all to dismiss harmful rumors.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
HD Kumaraswamy, India's Union Minister, has provided a reassuring update on the health of his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Kumaraswamy confirms that Gowda is recovering well, with stable health conditions, speaking normally, and consuming regular meals. Recently, he was transferred to a general room at the hospital, indicating significant improvement.

Official communications from Janata Dal (Secular) further calmed supporters by stating that Gowda is expected to be discharged in a few days. The party used its official X handle to urge supporters not to heed baseless rumors and emphasized the role of public goodwill in aiding Gowda's recovery.

Earlier this week, the prominent political figure was admitted to Manipal Hospital due to a fever and infection. A team of medical experts at the hospital is diligently monitoring his progress. Gowda, also a member of the Rajya Sabha, has been supportive of the current government's international policies, notably praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy in navigating geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

