Williamson Magor Group Faces Renewed Financial Stress Amid Arbitral Orders

The Williamson Magor Group, already burdened by debt, faces increased financial pressure after arbitral awards concerning 2017 facility agreement disputes. McLeod Russel India Ltd and Williamson Financial Services Ltd must jointly pay Rs 508.95 crore, adding further challenges to ongoing debt restructuring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-laden Williamson Magor Group is under renewed financial stress following recent arbitral awards against two of its listed entities: McLeod Russel India Ltd and Williamson Financial Services Ltd. The awards stem from disputes relating to a 2017 facility agreement.

The International Chamber of Commerce Arbitral Tribunal issued a final award on September 29, ordering joint payments of Rs 508.95 crore to Real Touch Finance Ltd and IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd. Additional costs include USD 564,600 and Rs 20.23 lakh.

While both companies have acknowledged receipt and are reviewing the ramifications, specific impacts on listed entities remain unclear. The group continues to grapple with debt restructuring and promoter disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

