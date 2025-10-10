Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

The United States has imposed sanctions on Serbia's chief oil supplier, which is predominantly controlled by Russia, according to announcements on Thursday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warns of 'unforeseeable' impacts on the nation. Serbia heavily relies on Russian gas and oil, primarily delivered through pipelines running through Croatia and neighboring regions. Petroleum Industry of Serbia, or NIS, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom Neft, handles local distribution.

The timing of these sanctions imposes significant risks to Serbia's gasoline and heating oil necessities as winter looms. Under pressure from long-standing anti-government protests, President Vucic predicts dire consequences for the nation, affecting every citizen. Vucic has assured the public of ongoing negotiations with American and Russian counterparts and encouraged trust in government resilience.

NIS reported an inability to extend the special license from the US Department of the Treasury, jeopardizing long-term oil and gas procurement. Despite difficulties, NIS has prepared contingencies to sustain operations and highlighted issues with foreign bank card payments, suggesting cash transactions as a viable option. Lack of cooperation by Russia in selling its share of NIS contributes to this diplomatic standoff, further entangling Serbia in the geopolitical chess match between Russia and the US.

