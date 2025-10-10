Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre to develop an action plan for power procurement ahead of winter. The centre aims to manage electricity sales and purchases, optimize financial benefits, and move towards the goal of Himachal Pradesh becoming a Green Energy State by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to secure a stable power supply during the winter months, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the state's Energy Management Centre to develop a strategic action plan for power procurement.

The chief minister highlighted the anticipated decline in river water flow due to snowfall in the higher regions, stressing the need for careful planning to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at economical rates.

The establishment of the Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre aims to streamline electricity trading and maximize both financial gains and operational transparency. With a target to become a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, the government is committed to supporting this initiative.

TRENDING

1
Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

 Global
2
Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

Inflation Insights Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

U.S. Troop Deployment for Gaza Stability

 United States
4
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025