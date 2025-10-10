Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Ambitions: Strategic Power Procurement

In a decisive move to secure a stable power supply during the winter months, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the state's Energy Management Centre to develop a strategic action plan for power procurement.

The chief minister highlighted the anticipated decline in river water flow due to snowfall in the higher regions, stressing the need for careful planning to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at economical rates.

The establishment of the Himachal Pradesh Energy Management Centre aims to streamline electricity trading and maximize both financial gains and operational transparency. With a target to become a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, the government is committed to supporting this initiative.