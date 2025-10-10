Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fiscal Uncertainties

Major stock indexes saw a decline with increased geopolitical risks and fiscal uncertainties affecting investor sentiment. The dollar rose against the yen, and gold spiked amidst safe-haven demand. U.S. stocks faced pressure due to the ongoing federal shutdown and political developments in Japan and France.

Updated: 10-10-2025 01:14 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced a slight decline on Thursday, influenced by investors assessing the fiscal stance of Japan amidst heightened geopolitical risks. The dollar marked its zenith against the Japanese yen since mid-February, while the euro also slipped further against the dollar.

Oil prices dropped, overshadowed by a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and stalled peace negotiations in Ukraine. Safe-haven demand propelled gold beyond $4,000 per ounce this week, despite seeing a subsequent decline.

Amidst an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, market buoyancy persists though the lack of economic reports leaves investors uneasy. Meanwhile, political uncertainties in France remain at the forefront, with President Macron set to appoint a new prime minister imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

