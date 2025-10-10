Global Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fiscal Uncertainties

Major stock indexes experienced a slight decline on Thursday, influenced by investors assessing the fiscal stance of Japan amidst heightened geopolitical risks. The dollar marked its zenith against the Japanese yen since mid-February, while the euro also slipped further against the dollar.

Oil prices dropped, overshadowed by a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and stalled peace negotiations in Ukraine. Safe-haven demand propelled gold beyond $4,000 per ounce this week, despite seeing a subsequent decline.

Amidst an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, market buoyancy persists though the lack of economic reports leaves investors uneasy. Meanwhile, political uncertainties in France remain at the forefront, with President Macron set to appoint a new prime minister imminently.

