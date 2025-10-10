Tragic Blast in Ayodhya Leaves Five Dead as Investigation Continues

An explosion on Thursday evening led to the collapse of a house in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, claiming five lives, including three children, as confirmed by officials. A thorough investigation into the tragic incident is currently underway.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde revealed initial findings indicating that either a gas cylinder or a pressure cooker might have triggered the fatal explosion, which caused the roof to cave in. The incident was reported around 7:15 pm, prompting immediate response from local police and first responders who worked swiftly to clear the debris and evacuate victims. Unfortunately, all five individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital, Funde reported to ANI.

Dismissing the presence of gunpowder or firecracker residues at the site, Funde emphasized that both a cylinder and cooker were found within the debris, supporting the preliminary hypothesis. Ayodhya Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover reported the collapse of the house in the Pura Kalandar area, belonging to Pappu Gupta, after the explosion was heard. Rescue operations were promptly initiated by police, SDRF, forensic, and dog squad teams who arrived at the location.

As search and recovery efforts continued, large amounts of damaged kitchen utensils were discovered under the debris, with nearby fields thoroughly examined for further evidence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to expedite relief efforts, ensuring timely medical care for any injured.

