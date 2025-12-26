NIA team inspects site of balloon gas cylinder blast

An NIA team on Friday inspected the spot in Mysuru where a balloon gas cylinder blast had left one dead.

The blast had occurred on Thursday evening near the Mysuru palace.

The balloon vendor was killed instantaneously while four others who were nearby were injured.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team gathered information about the incident and also collected materials needed for the investigation from the spot.

