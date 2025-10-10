Ladakh: A Return to Normalcy and Growth

Ladakh has successfully returned to normalcy with the resumption of internet services, educational activities, and public transport, as the Union Territory lifts restrictions thanks to the responsible conduct and cooperation of its people.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, after a high-level security review, praised the efforts of local authorities and citizens for maintaining peace and harmony, reflecting the public's trust in the administration's commitment to safety and growth.

Emphasizing the importance of continued public involvement, Gupta highlighted the administration's focus on equitable sectoral development, including youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)