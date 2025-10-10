Left Menu

Ladakh: A Return to Normalcy and Growth

Ladakh has fully restored normalcy with active public cooperation as internet, schools, and public transport resume. Lieutenant Governor applauds the unity and patriotism of Ladakh's citizens and stresses the focus on youth empowerment, sustainable tourism, and equitable growth to ensure the region's prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:00 IST
Ladakh: A Return to Normalcy and Growth
Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta (Photo/Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has successfully returned to normalcy with the resumption of internet services, educational activities, and public transport, as the Union Territory lifts restrictions thanks to the responsible conduct and cooperation of its people.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, after a high-level security review, praised the efforts of local authorities and citizens for maintaining peace and harmony, reflecting the public's trust in the administration's commitment to safety and growth.

Emphasizing the importance of continued public involvement, Gupta highlighted the administration's focus on equitable sectoral development, including youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025