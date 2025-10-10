Left Menu

Equity Mutual Funds Inflows See 9% Drop in September

Inflows in equity mutual funds dropped by 9% to Rs 30,421 crore in September, marking the second consecutive monthly decline. Despite a decrease from the previous months, it was the 55th straight month of net inflows. The overall mutual fund industry saw an outflow of Rs 43,146 crore in September.

Updated: 10-10-2025 13:52 IST
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed a 9% dip in equity mutual fund inflows to Rs 30,421 crore in September, highlighting a consistent trend of decreasing investments.

This month marks the 55th consecutive instance where net inflows were recorded, despite marked reductions from Rs 33,430 crore in August and Rs 42,702 crore in July.

Flexi Cap Funds led the equity categories with Rs 7,029 crore, followed by Mid Cap at Rs 5,085 crore, and Small Cap at Rs 4,363 crore. Concurrently, there was a substantial Rs 1.02 lakh crore withdrawal in the debt category.

