Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Limited emerged as a key player at the 8th Annual Greenwich Economic Forum, emphasizing its role in fostering innovation and collaboration in alternative investments. The company showcased its AI-powered platform, iARK, which offers personalized investment experiences, demonstrating a commitment to empowering Chinese high-net-worth investors with global insights.

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025
Noah Holdings Limited took center stage at the 8th Annual Greenwich Economic Forum, held from October 6–8, 2025, in the USA. As a prominent global partner, Noah highlighted its role in advancing the landscape of alternative investments through collaboration and innovation.

This year's Forum drew participation from over 400 global fund leaders, academics, and policymakers. Renowned speakers such as Ray Dalio and Nassim Nicholas Taleb shared insights on global market trends, with Noah playing a significant part in the dialogues.

Showcasing its strength in multi-asset portfolios and AI innovation, Noah introduced its AI-powered platform, iARK, tailored for Chinese high-net-worth investors. This platform, which supports strategic asset allocation, mirrors Noah's dedication to leading the evolution of wealth management on a global scale.

