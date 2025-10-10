Left Menu

Sebi Streamlines Penalty Framework to Boost Broker Efficiency

Sebi has rationalized the penalty framework for stock brokers, reducing penalties from 235 to 90. The revised system aims to standardize penalties, minimize reputational risks, and enhance compliance. A technology-based reporting mechanism has also been implemented to lower compliance costs for brokers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:22 IST
Sebi Streamlines Penalty Framework to Boost Broker Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster business compliance, Sebi has slashed the number of penalties for stock brokers from 235 to 90. This reform is designed to streamline the penalty framework, ultimately aiding stock brokers by standardizing penalties and lessening reputational risks.

The overhaul removed 40 pre-existing penalties and reclassified 105 minor lapses under 'financial disincentives' instead of penalties to mitigate stigmatization. The changes are crafted to prevent brokers from being penalized by multiple exchanges for the same issue.

Implemented in two phases, the framework introduces a technology-based common reporting mechanism, 'Samuhik Prativedan Manch', allowing consolidated report submissions, which took effect on August 1. This initiative is set to reduce compliance costs significantly.

TRENDING

1
Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

 Global
2
Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

 India
3
Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

 South Korea
4
Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025