U.S. Treasury's Dramatic Intervention in Argentina
The U.S. Treasury has implemented a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina, supporting its economy amid financial instability. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured this measure will stabilize markets. This move came after discussions with Argentine officials and the IMF, sparking a positive economic response in Argentina.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:18 IST
The U.S. Treasury made a bold move on Thursday, finalizing a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina aimed at stabilizing the South American country's economy, which has faced significant turmoil.
The measures, endorsed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sent the Argentine peso and U.S. dollar bonds soaring, providing breathing room for the beleaguered nation.
In coordination with the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. announced the swap after high-level discussions in Washington, emphasizing strategic support while denying it constitutes a bailout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google's Rs 88,000 Crore Investment - A New Technological Era in Vizag
Record Space Investments and Groundbreaking Discoveries Highlight Science News
DHS Expands Smart Wall with $4.5 Billion Investment
Malaysia's Ambitious Economic Overhaul: Tax Reforms and Strategic Investments Chart Future Course
Google's Landmark Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A $10 Billion Gamechanger