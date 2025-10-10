Left Menu

Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

Russian tank and railcar producer Uralvagonzavod shifts part of its civilian workforce to a four-day week due to declining demand. This move mirrors the challenges faced by major Russian industrial players amid a slowing war economy, declining domestic demand, and dwindling exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:08 IST
Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Uralvagonzavod, a Russian tank and railcar manufacturer, announced a transition to a four-day working week for sections of its civilian workforce due to decreasing demand. This decision mirrors a broader trend among Russia's leading industrial firms, facing a significant slowdown in economic activity.

The company, part of the state-owned Rostec conglomerate, assured stable operations through diversified production, despite not detailing the exact number of affected employees. The shift highlights the wider struggles within Russia's economy as companies grapple with stalled domestic demand and reducing exports.

The railway sector, crucial to state mining and oil industries, has seen a 6.7% decline in freight volumes year-on-year from January to September, reflecting broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

 Global
3
Amit Shah Slams Political Parties Over Infiltration Vote Bank Allegations

Amit Shah Slams Political Parties Over Infiltration Vote Bank Allegations

 India
4
Political Storm: Peru's Former Leader's Travel Ban

Political Storm: Peru's Former Leader's Travel Ban

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025