US-China Port Fee Dispute Escalates, Impacting Global Shipping

China has enacted retaliatory port fees on U.S. vessels in response to U.S. charges on China-linked ships, intensifying trade tensions. The fees, criticized as discriminatory by China, add cost and complexity to global commerce. Costs for U.S. vessels will increase annually, burdening the global supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's transport ministry has announced retaliatory port fees on vessels linked to the U.S., a countermeasure against impending U.S. charges on Chinese ships. This move, effective Tuesday, could see additional fees imposed on ships linked to the U.S., in a tit-for-tat response to American port taxes.

From October 14, Chinese ships or those owned by Chinese entities will face fees at U.S. ports. Estimated costs could exceed $1 million for ships carrying over 10,000 containers. In contrast, U.S. vessels berthing at Chinese ports will be charged 400 yuan per net tonne, increasing in subsequent years through 2028.

This escalation forms part of broader U.S. efforts to bolster domestic shipbuilding while countering China's maritime strength. Chinese objections label the U.S. strategy as discriminatory, threatening global trade stability. As diplomatic tensions rise, concerns grow over the impact on the global supply chain amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

