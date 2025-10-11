Darkness Descends: Russian Strikes Plunge Kyiv into Crisis

Russian drones and missiles launched a devastating attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, plunging large swathes of Kyiv into darkness. The strike cut off power and water supplies and stalled metro services, as authorities across nine regions reported power outage affecting over a million households and businesses nationwide.

In southeastern Ukraine, a tragic toll includes a seven-year-old killed and at least twenty injured. Kyiv saw an apartment block damaged by projectile, prompting residents to gather at bus stops with metro services down, scrambling to fill water bottles at distribution hubs, enduring a loud night of explosions.

Facing a harsh winter, Ukrainian leaders seek more international help, fearing a new weaponized winter strategy by Russia. President Zelenskiy decries the attacks, calling for reinforced air-defence systems, while Energy Minister Hrynchuk coordinates with G7 ambassadors to bolster the nation's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)